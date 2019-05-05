Services
Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
5668 Poplar Avenue
Memphis, TN 38119-0885
(901) 767-8930
Mary J. Lackey


Collierville - Mary J. Lackey, age 68, passed away at home surrounded by her family and friends on Monday, April 29th, 2019 from Bulbar ALS. There will be a Celebration of Life service on Friday, May 10th at 3:00 p.m. at Collierville United Methodist Church on the Square, 104 N. Rowlett Street in Collierville. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to ALS Association Tennessee Chapter. For further details, visit: www.MemorialParkOnline.com
Published in The Commercial Appeal on May 5, 2019
