Mary J. Lackey
Collierville - Mary J. Lackey, age 68, passed away at home surrounded by her family and friends on Monday, April 29th, 2019 from Bulbar ALS. There will be a Celebration of Life service on Friday, May 10th at 3:00 p.m. at Collierville United Methodist Church on the Square, 104 N. Rowlett Street in Collierville. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to ALS Association Tennessee Chapter. For further details, visit: www.MemorialParkOnline.com
Published in The Commercial Appeal on May 5, 2019