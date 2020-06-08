Mary Jack Rich McCord
Mary Jack Rich McCord, 89, passed away on Friday, June 5th, 2020 in Memphis, Tennessee. She is the daughter of Lois Wallin Rich and Jack W. Rich of West Memphis, Arkansas.
Mary Jack was born on June 9th, 1930. She lived in Earle, Arkansas as a child and moved to West Memphis to attend grade school in Memphis. She graduated from Miss Hutchinson's School for Girls in Memphis, and Southwestern College in Memphis, (now Rhodes College). While at Southwestern she was a member of Delta Delta Delta sorority.
She was married to Duke Bowers Clement of Memphis until his death in 1985. Then she married William F. Wilson of Memphis until his death in 1992. Later she married Claude M. McCord, Jr. of Memphis until his death in 2014.
Mary Jack was a member of St. John's United Methodist Church, where she served on every committee possible including past President of the Board of Trustees. She served as Vice-President of Guaranty Loan and Real Estate Company in West Memphis, which her father founded in 1938. She was proud that the company is the oldest privately owned company in West Memphis. She was a member of several garden clubs in Memphis including past president of the Memphis chapter of Ikebana International, the Brooks Museum of Art, the TNT investment club, the Memphis Arts League, the Dixon Gardens and Gallery, and the Memphis Country Club.
She is survived by her son, Duke Bowers Clement, Jr., her grandson, Duke Bowers Clement, III., and his wife, Brooke O'Neill Clement, and two great grandchildren, Mary Reagan Clement and Palmer Clement.
Due to the pandemic restrictions, there will be a family graveside service on Tuesday, June 9th, her ninetieth birthday, at 10:00 am at Memorial Park Cemetery.
The family requests any memorials to be sent to St. John's United Methodist Church on the corner of Peabody and Bellevue, or the charity of the donor's choice.
Mary Jack Rich McCord, 89, passed away on Friday, June 5th, 2020 in Memphis, Tennessee. She is the daughter of Lois Wallin Rich and Jack W. Rich of West Memphis, Arkansas.
Mary Jack was born on June 9th, 1930. She lived in Earle, Arkansas as a child and moved to West Memphis to attend grade school in Memphis. She graduated from Miss Hutchinson's School for Girls in Memphis, and Southwestern College in Memphis, (now Rhodes College). While at Southwestern she was a member of Delta Delta Delta sorority.
She was married to Duke Bowers Clement of Memphis until his death in 1985. Then she married William F. Wilson of Memphis until his death in 1992. Later she married Claude M. McCord, Jr. of Memphis until his death in 2014.
Mary Jack was a member of St. John's United Methodist Church, where she served on every committee possible including past President of the Board of Trustees. She served as Vice-President of Guaranty Loan and Real Estate Company in West Memphis, which her father founded in 1938. She was proud that the company is the oldest privately owned company in West Memphis. She was a member of several garden clubs in Memphis including past president of the Memphis chapter of Ikebana International, the Brooks Museum of Art, the TNT investment club, the Memphis Arts League, the Dixon Gardens and Gallery, and the Memphis Country Club.
She is survived by her son, Duke Bowers Clement, Jr., her grandson, Duke Bowers Clement, III., and his wife, Brooke O'Neill Clement, and two great grandchildren, Mary Reagan Clement and Palmer Clement.
Due to the pandemic restrictions, there will be a family graveside service on Tuesday, June 9th, her ninetieth birthday, at 10:00 am at Memorial Park Cemetery.
The family requests any memorials to be sent to St. John's United Methodist Church on the corner of Peabody and Bellevue, or the charity of the donor's choice.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.