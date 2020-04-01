Services
Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
5668 Poplar Avenue
Memphis, TN 38119-0885
(901) 767-8930
Mary Jane Bryson


1933 - 2020
Mary Jane Bryson Obituary
Mary Jane Bryson

Bartlett - Mary Jane Bryson age 86, passed away peacefully at her home in Bartlett, Tennessee on March 30, 2020. She was born on August 16, 1933 in Burdette, Arkansas to Waddell and Laverne Bramlett.

Mary Jane was a homemaker and member of Ellendale Church of Christ. She was an active supporter of numerous ministries, including those in Haiti and Ukraine.

Mary was preceded in death by her brothers, Terry Bramlett and Boswell Bramlett and her husband of 55 years, Thomas Earl Bryson and daughter-in- law Margaret Bryson. She is survived by sons Charles (Kathy) and Dale, grandsons Luke, Sam, and Ben, many cousins and countless beloved Brothers and Sisters in Christ.

Plans for a Celebration of Life service will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, Mary would ask that donations be made to Children's Homes, Inc. (https://www.childrenshomes.org) or the .
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2020
