Mary Jane Grider Hosse
Germantown - Mary Jane Grider Hosse, age 83, was born on July 7, 1936 and passed away on December 15, 2019. She was born and raised in Memphis, TN. She was a member of Parkway Village Baptist Church, which merged with Covenant Baptist. She taught Sunday school for over 40 years and was a leader in Community Bible Study for over 20 years, but most importantly, she was a real-life Angel.
She is preceded in death by her sister, Virginia Hill; children, Kenneth W. Mathis, Pamela Peterson, and her parents, who are in Heaven waiting for her.
She leaves behind her husband of 49 years, Roy Hosse; sister, Willa Fletcher of Monroe, LA; children, Rhonda DiLeonardo (Bobby) and Kevin Mathis; grandchildren, Jeremy White (Jamie), Nicole DiLeonardo, Kate DiLeonardo, Alexandria Paylor (Jake), and three great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends on Friday, December 20, 2019 from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m., with the funeral service to begin at 2:00 p.m. at Memphis Funeral Home, 5599 Poplar Ave. Interment will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019