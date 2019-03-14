|
|
Mary Jim Rolling Nunnery
Memphis, TN
Mary Jim Rolling Nunnery, 80, passed away March 12, 2019 from complications of dementia. She was born February 3, 1939 near Lawrenceburg, TN to James and Willie Parrott; she graduated Austin Peay University and received a MS degree from University of Memphis. Mary worked many years in the mental health field and was a licensed professional counselor. She is preceded in death by her parents and two sisters, JoAnn Connor of Franklin, TN and Jean Nash of Lawrenceburg, TN. She leaves her husband of 40 years, Fred L. Nunnery and two step daughters, Catherine Jones and Amanda (Craig) Compton of Millington. A memorial service will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, March 16 at Calvary Episcopal Church. Memorials may be made to the church 102 N. 2nd Street, Memphis 38103, or charity of donor's choice.
Heritage Funeral Home and Cremation (901) 685-0723
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Mar. 14, 2019