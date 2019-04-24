|
|
Mary Jo Mynatt Smith
Memphis, TN
Mary Jo Mynatt Smith 86, born August 31, 1932 and died April 14, 2019.
She was the daughter of Roy L. Mynatt and Launa Overton Mynatt of Harrogate, Tennessee. She was married to Andrew L. Smith for 65 years.
She is survived by her children: Karen Cooper, Stephen Smith and David Smith, her grandchildren; Robin Snipes, Ricky Cooper, Joshua Smith and Colyn Smith, and her great grandchildren: Ella Jo Snipes, Cooper Snipes, Jacob Snipes and Evelyn Smith. She is survived by her brother Roy L. Mynatt Jr. of Prescott, Arizona and many nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service will be on May 4, 2019 at 5 pm, with visitation at 4 pm at Second Baptist Church, 4977 Walnut Grove Road, Memphis, Tennessee 38117 where she taught 4 and 5 year old children for over 40 years.
In lieu of flowers please make a contribution to the mission in South Africa that rescues abandoned babies;
"The Door of Hope Children's Mission",
8111 Marwood Drive,
North Chesterfield, Virginia, 23235.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Apr. 24 to Apr. 28, 2019