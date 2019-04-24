Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Jo Mynatt Smith

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mary Jo Mynatt Smith Obituary
Mary Jo Mynatt Smith

Memphis, TN

Mary Jo Mynatt Smith 86, born August 31, 1932 and died April 14, 2019.

She was the daughter of Roy L. Mynatt and Launa Overton Mynatt of Harrogate, Tennessee. She was married to Andrew L. Smith for 65 years.

She is survived by her children: Karen Cooper, Stephen Smith and David Smith, her grandchildren; Robin Snipes, Ricky Cooper, Joshua Smith and Colyn Smith, and her great grandchildren: Ella Jo Snipes, Cooper Snipes, Jacob Snipes and Evelyn Smith. She is survived by her brother Roy L. Mynatt Jr. of Prescott, Arizona and many nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Service will be on May 4, 2019 at 5 pm, with visitation at 4 pm at Second Baptist Church, 4977 Walnut Grove Road, Memphis, Tennessee 38117 where she taught 4 and 5 year old children for over 40 years.

In lieu of flowers please make a contribution to the mission in South Africa that rescues abandoned babies;

"The Door of Hope Children's Mission",

8111 Marwood Drive,

North Chesterfield, Virginia, 23235.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Apr. 24 to Apr. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.