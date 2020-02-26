Services
RS Lewis & Sons Funeral Home
2944 Walnut Grove Rd
Memphis, TN 38111
(901) 235-8169
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
RS Lewis & Sons Funeral Home
2944 Walnut Grove Rd
Memphis, TN 38111
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Jones

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Jones Obituary
Mary Jones

Memphis - Mary "Jackie" Jones 69 of Memphis, TN transitioned from labor to reward on February 23, 2020. She was a graduate of Manassas High School class of 67, faithful Member of Martin Memorial Temple CME Church where she actively served with the usher ministry. Her family will receive friends for moments of reflection and fellowship, "The Jackie Way" on Friday February 28, from 4 until 7pm at R. S. Lewis & Sons Funeral Home 2944 Walnut Grove Rd. Jackie leaves a legacy of love with her beloved husband of 51 years Samuel Jones Sr., her daughter Tajuana Jones and son Samuel Jones II. Jackie was blessed to also live her life with her mother Jane Porterfield Engleberg still by her side. She also leaves six brothers, one sister, and a host of grandchildren, other relatives and friends. R. S. Lewis & Sons 901-235-8169
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -