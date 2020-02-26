|
|
Mary Jones
Memphis - Mary "Jackie" Jones 69 of Memphis, TN transitioned from labor to reward on February 23, 2020. She was a graduate of Manassas High School class of 67, faithful Member of Martin Memorial Temple CME Church where she actively served with the usher ministry. Her family will receive friends for moments of reflection and fellowship, "The Jackie Way" on Friday February 28, from 4 until 7pm at R. S. Lewis & Sons Funeral Home 2944 Walnut Grove Rd. Jackie leaves a legacy of love with her beloved husband of 51 years Samuel Jones Sr., her daughter Tajuana Jones and son Samuel Jones II. Jackie was blessed to also live her life with her mother Jane Porterfield Engleberg still by her side. She also leaves six brothers, one sister, and a host of grandchildren, other relatives and friends. R. S. Lewis & Sons 901-235-8169
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020