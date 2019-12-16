Services
Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory
900 Old Hartford Road
Owensboro, KY 42303
(270) 683-1505
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Osu
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sister Mary Jude Cecil Osu

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sister Mary Jude Cecil Osu Obituary
Sister Mary Jude Cecil, OSU

Maple Mount, KY - Sister Mary Jude Cecil, 87, an Ursuline Sister of Mount Saint Joseph, died Dec. 16, 2019, at Mount Saint Joseph, in her 69th year of religious life. She was a native of Owensboro, Ky.

She taught at Bishop Byrne High School from 1974-85.

Survivors include the members of her religious community; three siblings, Mary Lucy Adams of Owensboro, Jack Cecil of Sarasota, Fla., and Michael David Cecil of Naperville, Ill.

The funeral Mass will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday at Mount Saint Joseph, where visitation will begin Sunday at 4 p.m., with a wake service following at 6:30 p.m.

Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory, Owensboro, is in charge of arrangements.

Donations in memory of Sister Mary Jude may be made to the Ursuline Sisters of Mount Saint Joseph, 8001 Cummings Road, Maple Mount, KY 42356.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -