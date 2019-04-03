|
Mary K. Martin
Eads, TN
Mary K. Martin, 75, of Eads, TN passed away Saturday, March 30, 2019. Ms. Martin was preceded in death by her daughter, Beth Sullivan. She is survived by her daughter, Krisha Seward; son-in-law, Scott; son, Brock Ford; sister, Jeannie Stewart; son-in-law, Rex Sullivan; previous husband, Christopher Kolivas; 5 grandchildren; and 9 great-grandchildren. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm on Friday, April 5, 2019 at Northridge Woodhaven Funeral Home and Cemetery.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Apr. 3, 2019