Services
Graveside service
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
2:00 PM
Northridge Woodhaven Funeral Home and Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Martin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary K. Martin

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mary K. Martin Obituary
Mary K. Martin

Eads, TN

Mary K. Martin, 75, of Eads, TN passed away Saturday, March 30, 2019. Ms. Martin was preceded in death by her daughter, Beth Sullivan. She is survived by her daughter, Krisha Seward; son-in-law, Scott; son, Brock Ford; sister, Jeannie Stewart; son-in-law, Rex Sullivan; previous husband, Christopher Kolivas; 5 grandchildren; and 9 great-grandchildren. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm on Friday, April 5, 2019 at Northridge Woodhaven Funeral Home and Cemetery.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Apr. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.