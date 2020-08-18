1/
Mary Katherine Burke
Mary Katherine Burke

Atoka - Mary Katherine Burke, of Atoka, passed away Monday, August 17, 2020, at the age of 44. Mary was a homemaker, a member of The Atoka United Methodist Church, loved animals, and enjoyed everything outdoors. She is survived by her daughter; Avery Anne Burke, her parents; Michael and Susan Burke, a sister; Anne Michelle Crow (Randall), and a brother; William Michael Burke. A memorial service will be held at The Atoka United Methodist Church Saturday at 11 A.M. For those unable to attend, the service may be viewed LIVE via the Atoka United Methodist Church facebook page. The family requests memorials be sent to Atoka United Methodist Church. Munford Funeral Home-Munford Chapel, 901-837-0123, munfordfuneralhome.com




Published in The Commercial Appeal from Aug. 18 to Aug. 20, 2020.
