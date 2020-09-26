Mary Katherine Logan PeakMemphis - Mary Katherine Logan Peak, 89, of Memphis, TN went to her Home in Heaven, for which she was made, to be with Jesus on September 20, 2020.The Oklahoma native, grew up in Bowling Green, Ky, and attended Western University. Then upon marrying, lived in Chattanooga, TN, raising three children she adored. She was a longtime member of White Oak Baptist Church and was active as Sunday school teacher and youth leader.Mary also lived in Cleveland, TN for many years where she was a fervent woman of prayer and a compassionate lay counselor in many ministries as well as while she lived in Memphis, TN the last few years of her life.Mary's life was about loving her Lord Jesus, her family, and her many friends.She was always active in ministering to young people and known by all as a very loving person with a gifting for listening and caring with unconditional love. She was a joyful woman of peace and prayer and a wonderful mother and grandmother. She loved gardening and each life she touched flourished as well.She was preceded in death by her parents, Vivian and Athol Logan, sister Martha Jolly, brothers Brenton and John Logan, and son Richard Peak.Mary is survived by her son, Gerry (Jill) Peak of Germantown, TN; daughter Patricia Knight of St Simons Island, GA; grandsons Nathan (Corrie) Peak and Paul (Emily) Peak; six great grandchildren; brother-in-law Alan Jolly; two nieces and a nephew.Memorial contributions may be made to any of the following: Samaritan's Purse, PO Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607