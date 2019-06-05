Services
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
10:30 AM
First Baptist Chapel
Poplar and Parkway
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
First Baptist Chapel
Poplar and Parkway
Mary Lee McCreary Rugraff

Mary Lee McCreary Rugraff Obituary
Mary Lee McCreary Rugraff

Memphis - Mary Rugraff, 99, reached the top of her mountain on May 29, 2019. Born and raised in LaFollete, Tennessee. Attended Austin Peay College on music scholarship, where she sang as soprano soloist. Member of The First Baptist Church, for sixty years; sang in the choir for decades. Music was her lifetime passion. Established music scholarships for her college and funding for music at her church's endowment.

Retired from Bell South in 1975. Husband Frank died in 2001. Last surviving McCreary sibling. Preceded in death by three brothers and two sisters. Survived by nieces, Helen Ayers, LaFollette, TN, Nancy Matthews, Fontana, CA, and Peggy Ross, Escondido, CA.

At time of death, resided at the Mary Galloway Home. Considered residents, staff, and board to be part of her family. Extended family includes Verlean, Kim, Bobbie, Linda, Erica, Jocelyn and Shea, her awesome staff of caregivers.

Family appreciates Crossroads Hospice's skillful care during Mary's last few days.

Preceded by visitation at 10:30, Memorial services will be held on Saturday June, 8, 2019 at 11:00 AM at First Baptist Chapel, Poplar and Parkway. Mary donated her body to MERI/Genesis. Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church or Mary Galloway Home.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on June 5, 2019
