Mary Lee Owen
1936 - 2020
Mary Lee Owen

Mary Lee Owen was born on February 16, 1936 in McNairy County to the late William Carl and Mayo Hatch Whitten. She grew up in Mt Gilead community and attended school at Rose Creek.

Mary was saved at Mt Gilead Baptist Church when she was 10-11 yrs old at a revival. She was baptized at First Baptist Church in Selmer because there was no baptistery at Mt Gilead. She held numerous jobs, and retired from Argenbright driving for FedEx.

She married James Billy Owen and had 3 children, Phillip Stanley Owen (Terry Lynn), Sonya Renee Boyle, and Rodney Lee Owen (Regina);13 grandchildren and 31 great grandchildren.

Mary is preceded in death by her parents and her only sibling, a brother, William Dorris Whitten.

Visitation will be held on Dec. 5, at Shackelford Funeral Directors of Selmer, TN at 11 am with services at 12 noon. Interment at Mt Gilead Cemetery.




Published in The Commercial Appeal from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Shackelford Funeral Directors of Selmer
160 West Cypress Avenue
Selmer, TN 38375
(731) 645-3481
