Mary Leila Howe Farrell
Germantown - Mary Leila Howe Farrell, 93, passed away Saturday July 20, 2019. She was born in Heflin, Alabama to Orlando Fox Howe and Elma Elizabeth Howe. Mary Leila was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Edward Farrell; son, Jack Jr. and sisters, Betty Fox, Barbara and Toots.
She is survived by three sons, Michael Patrick Farrell, Robert Fox Farrell (Hailey) and Thomas Steven Farrell and grandchildren, Jaxon Fox Farrell and Paisley Jane Farrell.
Mary Leila was raised in Tuskegee, Alabama and graduated from Alabama Polytechnic Institute, now Auburn University, where she was a member of Kappa Delta Sorority. After college, she moved to Atlanta, Georgia where she met her husband, Jack. They married in Tuskegee and lived in Metairie, Louisiana; Toledo, Ohio and Mountain Brook, Alabama before settling in Germantown. Leila had a passion for art and studied under the late Paul Penczner. She was a founding member of the Germantown Art League, a generous supporter of the Memphis Zoo and life member of the Auburn Alumni Association- War Eagle! Most of all she was a great Mom.
The family will hold a private memorial service in her honor. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Special Olympics of Greater Memphis.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on July 28, 2019