Mary Lillian Henderson
Memphis, TN
Mary Lillian Henderson, 74 was called home from labor to reward on Thursday March 7, 2019 from Methodist Olive Branch Hospital. Mary worked for Fed ex as a analyst and a faithful member of St. Luke COGIC in Olive Branch, MS. where she was a choir member. Visitation will be today Friday March 15, 2019 4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. held at R.S. Lewis & Sons Funeral Home Walnut Grove Location 2944 Walnut Grove Rd. Homegoing celebration service will be Saturday March 16, 2019 10:00 a.m. at St. Luke COGIC 7491 Hacks Cross Rd., Olive Branch, MS. with burial in New Park Cemetery Horn lake Rd. location. Elder Earl A. Shannon, Officiating.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Mar. 15, 2019