Mary Lou Faulk
Germantown - Mary Lou Faulk, age 85, of Germantown, Tennessee, surrounded by her precious family, went to be with Jesus on October 16, 2019. She was born the ninth and last child to the late Strawdie Mae White and William Oscar White in Lumberton, NC. Mary Lou is preceded in death by all eight of her siblings.
In 1963 she married the love of her life, Robert Leon Faulk, who has remained steadfastly by her side for almost 56 years. She was the greatly beloved mom to Allison Faulk Gusmus (Lee) and Mema to her two grandsons Tim and Will Gusmus. Mary Lou loved Jesus, her family and friends, going to church, flowers and Facebook. Her passing leaves a huge hole in our hearts that will be filled when we all reunite in heaven.
A visitation for Mary Lou will be held Monday, October 21, 2019 from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Covenant Baptist Church, 3170 S Houston Levee Rd, Collierville, TN 38017, followed by a funeral service.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.colliervillefuneral.com for the Faulk family.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019