Bartlett - Age 88, of Memphis, Tennessee passed away on Thursday February 20, 2020. Mary Lou was born September 20, 1931.

She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Frank "Nick", three children; Nick (Kaye), Chris, Lisa (Scott), and five grandchildren; Jonathan, CJ, Benjamin, Sarah and Jake.

A graveside service for Mary Lou will be held Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at 2:00 PM at West Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery, 4000 Forest Hill Irene Rd, Memphis, TN 38125.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020
