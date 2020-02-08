Services
Harrison's Memorial Chapel Inc
3320 Millbranch Rd
Memphis, TN 38116
(901) 452-7331
Lying in State
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Robinhood Lane Baptist Church
3804 Kimball Avenue,
Memphis, TN
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
Robinhood Lane Baptist Church
3804 Kimball Avenue
Memphis, TN
View Map
Resources
Mary Lou Smith Obituary
Mary Lou Smith, 97 of Memphis, passed away on Saturday, February 1, 2020. She was born May 30, 1922, to her late parents Buck and Mattie Jones Maklin. Mary was a longtime member of Robinhood Lane Baptist Church, where she participated as an usher. She was preceded in death by two children; Buster Macklin (Audrey) and Jessie Jamerson. Her five beloved children will cherish her loving memories; Josephine (Theodore) Randolph, Thelma Taylor, Johnnie Lou Spencer, Jo Ann Smith, and John E. Smith, Jr. She is also missed by a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other relatives, and friends. Mary will lie-in-state Saturday, February 15, 2020, from 10:00 am - 10:55 am with Celebration of Life services to follow at 11 am at the Robinhood Lane Baptist Church located at 3804 Kimball Avenue, Memphis, TN 38111. Interment and Committal Rites will take place at the Memorial Park Southwood Cemetery located at 5485 Hacks Cross Rd. Memphis, TN 38125.

Harrison's Memorial Chapel, Inc.

901-452-7331
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020
