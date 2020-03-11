|
Mary Lou Smith
Memphis - Mary Lou, 86, passed away on March 9, 2020 at Baptist East Hospital. She retired from Goldsmith's (Macy's) after 20 years of service and enjoyed her retirement by surrounding herself with family and friends. Her funeral service will be conducted on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Forest Hill Funeral Home, 2440 Whitten Road, Memphis. Visitation will be at 12:30PM, followed by a service at 2:00PM. Mary Lou will be laid to rest in Forest Hill Cemetery immediately following the service.
Forest Hill Funeral Home, East 901-382-1000 / www.foresthill fh.com
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020