Mary Lou Woods
Memphis - Mary Lou Woods, 88, of Memphis, TN. formerly of El Paso, TX, died suddenly on October 3, 2019. She was born on November 9, 1930 in Denver, CO. She lived in Colorado Springs, CO, Albuquerque, NM, and El Paso, TX.
She graduated as one of 12 outstanding graduates from The University of Colorado, Boulder in 1952, where she was an active member of the Kappa Alpha Theta sorority.
She returned to El Paso to marry and start her family, and was active in the Junior League, Garden Club, Book Club, and the American Contract Bridge League. She advanced to the level of Grand Life Master in the ACBL, playing in tournaments and games around the country and on her many travels.
She originated a macrame pot hanger business, Casa Feliz, running it out of her home for five years. The business grew into a very successful venture, including having Neiman Marcus carry a line of her work.
For 15 years she wrote a garden newsletter. She taught Spanish to grade schoolers in El Paso and was fluent in the language.
She loved to travel, seeing much of the world. Tennis became a much loved sport she played with family and friends in El Paso and Memphis.
Mary Lou is survived by her children, Jev Vaughan (Carolyn) of Jackson, TN, Ann DeVere, formerly of Colorado Springs, CO., now of Memphis, TN, Robert Vaughan of Odessa, TX, and Paul Woods (Christine) of Germantown, TN, five grandchildren; Paige Norwood (Brad), Peyton and Caroline Vaughan, Isabella and John-Paul Woods, and a great grandchild, Lindsey.
There are no services planned, there will be a private interment in Colorado Springs, Co at a later date.
In lieu of flowers the family requests contributions be made to the Page Robbins Adult Day Care Center in Collierville, TN, the Star Center in Jackson, TN or the Lighthouse for the Blind in El Paso, TX.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019