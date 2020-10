Mary Louise Barton PritchardMary Louise Barton Pritchard, 90, died October 27, 2020 in Memphis, Tn. She was born December 29, 1929 to Elizabeth and Oliver Barton. She graduated from the Miss Hutchison's School and Southwestern. She also received her master's degree from Memphis State University. She was preceded in death by her daughters, Mary Louise Pritchard Crawford, Elizabeth Pritchard, and Patricia Pritchard. She is survived by her grandson James B. Crawford and her great grandchildren, James Tyler Crawford, Mary Elizabeth Crawford, and Eva Elise Crawford.Graveside services will be 2:00 pm Monday November 2, 2020 at Forest Hill Midtown Cemetery, 1661 Elvis Presley Blvd.The family requests memorials be made to Independent Presbyterian Church or Rhodes College.