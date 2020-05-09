Mary Louise Braner
Mary Louise Braner

Sarasota, FL - Mary Louise Braner, 97, of Lancaster, PA, died peacefully on May 8, 2020 at Life Care Center in Sarasota, FL. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late David Allen and Margaret Bard Landis and was married to the late Dr. Loren E. Braner.

Mary received an Associate Degree from the Forsyth School of Dental Hygiene and was a charter member of the Lancaster Dental Society Auxiliary, a member of the Lancaster Country Club, and the Ladies Golf Association. She practiced hygiene in the local school system. She was an active member of St. James Episcopal Church.

She is survived by a son, Loren E. Braner, Jr. (Debra Killian Braner), Lake Worth, FL, and a daughter, Margaret Bowe (Woodson), Sarasota, FL; five grandchildren: Jessica Braner (Tony), Michelle Braner, Michelle Simpson (Ken), Leslie Taylor (Matt), Nat Bowe, III (Nichole); 7 great-grandchildren: Jazmin, Alexandra, Woodson, Harlan, Samantha, Hadley and Charlotte. She was preceded in death by her brothers William and James Landis.

There will be a private graveside service in Greenwood Cemetery next to her husband at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Jude Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or Palmer Home for Children Hernando Campus, PO Box 746, Columbus, MS 39703.

Please visit Mary Louise Braner's Memorial Page at www.thegroffs.com.




Published in The Commercial Appeal from May 9 to May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Graveside service
Greenwood Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
The Groffs Family Funeral Home & Crematory Services Inc
528 W Orange St
Lancaster, PA 17603
(717) 394-5300
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
