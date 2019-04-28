Services
Shackelford Funeral Directors of Selmer
160 West Cypress Avenue
Selmer, TN 38375
(731) 645-3481
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Shackelford Funeral Directors of Selmer
160 West Cypress Avenue
Selmer, TN 38375
Service
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
3:00 PM
Shackelford Funeral Directors of Selmer
160 West Cypress Avenue
Selmer, TN 38375
Mary Louise Cruse Mohundro age 94 of Bartlett, formerly of Pocahontas, TN, passed away on April 24, 2019. She is preceded in death by her husband William Carl Mohundro, sons Kevin Quay Mohundro, Gordon Lewis Mohundro, Larry Lee Mohundro (Dorothy). She is survived by one daughter, Linda Mohundro Austin Baker (Alvin). Eleven grandchildren, and a multitude of great grandchildren. She was a member of Butlers Chapel Baptist Church.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 from 1 pm until services at 3 pm all held at Shackelford Funeral Directors in Selmer, Tennessee. Burial will follow in the Mathis Cemetery.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Apr. 28, 2019
