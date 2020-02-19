|
Mary Louise Favazza Atkins, 89 went to heaven February 17, 2020 peacefully. She leaves three loving sons Wayne (Becky), Roger (Cecilia), Larry (Vicki). 11 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren, along with 7 spouses to 7 grandchildren. She was a loving and devoted wife to Robert her spouse for 70 years who preceded her in death. She was a loving mother, grandma, great grandma who read her bible, said her rosary and prayed for all of us daily.
Her requested service will be at St. Ann Catholic Church, Bartlett, TN on February 21, 2020. Visitation is at 10:00 followed by mass at 11:00. Interment at: Forest Hill Funeral Home, East,
901-382-1000
www.foresthillfh.com
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020