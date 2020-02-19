Services
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Ann Catholic Church
Bartlett, TN
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Ann Catholic Church
Bartlett, TN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Atkins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Louise Favazza Atkins

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Louise Favazza Atkins Obituary
Mary Louise Favazza Atkins, 89 went to heaven February 17, 2020 peacefully. She leaves three loving sons Wayne (Becky), Roger (Cecilia), Larry (Vicki). 11 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren, along with 7 spouses to 7 grandchildren. She was a loving and devoted wife to Robert her spouse for 70 years who preceded her in death. She was a loving mother, grandma, great grandma who read her bible, said her rosary and prayed for all of us daily.

Her requested service will be at St. Ann Catholic Church, Bartlett, TN on February 21, 2020. Visitation is at 10:00 followed by mass at 11:00. Interment at: Forest Hill Funeral Home, East,

901-382-1000

www.foresthillfh.com
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -