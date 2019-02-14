|
|
Mary Louise Graham Nazor
Cordova, TN
Mary LouiseGrahamNazorDeath claimed Mary Louise on February 11, 2019. She was born April 26, 1926 in Memphis, Tennessee, daughter of John James Graham and Flossie Carter.
Her ancestors were in Shelby County by 1832 and 1854. Mary Louise has been interested in Memphis/Shelby County history and genealogy for many years. She volunteered at the Shelby County Archives by cleaning, organizing, and indexing materials and entering the data in the computer; and at the Main Public Library helping patrons research their family history as well as processing and indexing materials.
In her early years, she attended Rozelle Elementary School, Bellevue Junior High School and Central High School, graduating in 1944. At that time, she was a member of Delta Alpha Delta Sorority and other clubs. She attended Fairfax Hall Junior College in Waynesboro, VA for one year where she was inducted in to the honor society of Phi Theta Kappa and then attended Soule Business College in New Orleans, Louisiana. She returned to Memphis to work as a secretary for Chicago and Southern Air Lines (now Delta Airlines) and later for the Oldsmobile Division of General Motors. Mary Louise was a member of these organizations: Early Settlers of Shelby County and Surrounding Counties, Tennessee Genealogical Society, and West Tennessee Historical Society, and she was a member of the Shelby County Historical Commission. She was a former member of the Le Bonheur Club and Alpha Delta Kappa (an educational sorority).
After her three sons began elementary school, she returned to college at Memphis State University (now The University of Memphis) earning a degree in education with minors in mathematics and library science in 1965 and ten years later received a master's degree, majoring in library science. She began her vocation as a math teacher and later as a librarian in the Memphis City Schools for 16 years.
Mary Louise is survived by her three sons, Jack Graham Nazor, Curt Carter Nazor, and Kenneth LeRoy Nazor II (Dr. Sandra Baltz), who have given her great loving joy and pleasure in every phase of their lives. She also leaves her two beloved granddaughters, Dr. Casey Carter Nazor and Soraya Regina Katherine Nazor. Mary Louise was preceded in death by her sister, Barbara Ann Graham Holmes. She is also survived by her first cousins, nieces, and nephews, who have always been very close to her heart. She was a member of Calvary Episcopal Church.
Funeral arrangements will be graveside services in Memorial Park Cemetery on Saturday, February 16 at 12:30 p.m. The family will receive friends beginning at 11:30 a.m. at Memorial Park Funeral Home.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Feb. 14, 2019