Mary Lynn Wilbanks
Collierville, TN
Mary Lynn Wilbanks, 94, passed away March 6, 2019. She was born December 2, 1924. She was the youngest daughter of William Nichols and Mary Viola Williams Nichols.
She graduated from and played basketball at Belmont High School, Belmont, MS. She moved to Memphis, TN with her parents and worked for Sears & Roebuck Co where she met her husband, James Wade Wilbanks. She later did secretarial work for several companies.
She was a member of Ridgeway Baptist Church for 68 years and also an avid Memphis Grizzles fan.
She is survived by her daughter, Diana Wilbanks Raines (Michael) and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Wade Wilbanks.
Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m., Sunday, March 10 and funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Monday, March 11 at Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery. The family requests memorial donations be directed toward Lustgarten Foundation.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Mar. 9, 2019