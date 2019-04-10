|
Mary Margaret McKelvy Mulroy
Memphis
Mary Margaret "Mega" McKelvy Mulroy passed away on Sunday, April 7th, 2019. A lifelong Memphian, Mega was born to Frederick Matthew and Rosabel McKelvy on February 3rd, 1929. She was raised in a multigenerational home on Bellevue along with a brother and two sisters. She was predeceased by her brother Pat (Jeanne) McKelvy and her sister Kathy (Nick) Leoncavallo. She is survived by her sister Beth (Bill) Haggerty of Houston. A devout Catholic she was educated at Sacred Heart School and spent most of her adult life as a parishioner of St. Louis Catholic Church. On June 17th, 1950, she married the love of her life, Raphael B. Mulroy, and was married to him until his death in September of 2003. They had four children Katie (Rodney) Schmitz, Colleen (who predeceased her), Bryan (Ray Phillips) and Matthew Mulroy (Janet). She also leaves seven grandchildren and step grandchildren as well as eight great grandchildren and step grandchildren.
Mega was a member of Madonna Circle, Circle Arts, Duration Club along with the Mothers' Club at St. Agnes and Christian Brothers High School. She was also an active member of a bridge club. They never played cards, but solved many of the world's problems. She loved to travel, but was particularly fond of her trips to Ireland and her cabin in Arkansas. In recent years, despite old age and illness, she always enjoyed meeting people and always had a smile on her face. She will be missed by her family and many friends.
A funeral Mass celebrating her life will be held at St. Louis Catholic Church on White Station on Wednesday, April 10th, 2019 at 10 a.m. followed by burial at Memorial Park. Visitation will be at Memphis Funeral Home, 5599 Poplar Avenue on Tuesday, April 9th, from 5:30 to 7:30. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Louis Church (the Clunan Fund), the Sisters of St. Benedict in Ferdinand Indiana or Hope House in Memphis.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Apr. 10, 2019