|
|
Mary Martha Lehner
Mary Martha Lehner was born January 21, 1933 to Louis and Martha Lehner in Memphis, where she lived until she had to move to California for health reasons. Mary graduated from St. Agnes High School and St. Catherine College in Kentucky with an AA Degree. She was a member of the Maryknoll Sisters for 6 months. She worked many years and retired as a lab technician at St. Joseph Hospital. Mary, a devout Catholic, was a long-time member of St. Mary's Catholic Church downtown, where she was a weekly communicant up until to her failing health caused her to quit attending. Receiving Communion at home was still very important to her. She served as a volunteer in the St. Mary's Soup Kitchen, was a lector, Eucharistic minister and Head of Parish Collection Team. Her love of family was obvious as she continued living at home to care for her father, who died when Mary was 12, and her mother until her death. Her love of cats was obvious as well since there were always at least three cats in her house and countless more on her front porch. Her love of people allowed her to have many friends with whom she went to Café Cathedral each week at Immaculate Conception Cathedral and many other social functions. Because she lived by the "JOY" rule (Jesus, Others, Yourself) she was a valued friend and neighbor. Her jolly laugh was contagious and a ready smile greeted everyone. She was preceded in death by her parents, Louis and Martha; her sister, Patty Staab (Don) and her brother, Leo (Eva). She leaves Michael Staab (Sandy) and Christopher Staab (Tina), Eileen Staab Rooney (Michael), Timothy Staab, Paul Staab (Sara) Leo Staab, Jr. (Carol), Shirley Lehner Rhoades (Gary), Louis Lehner (Gina), Eric Lehner and Carl Lehner and many members of her Church Family. Mary passed away in her new home in California on March 18, 2020. She will be greatly missed.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2020