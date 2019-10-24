Services
Covington Funeral Home - Covington
3499 Highway 51 S
Covington, TN 38019
(901) 476-3757
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
1:00 PM
Brighton Baptist Church
Memorial service
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
2:00 PM
Brighton Baptist Church
Mary McCulley Obituary
Mary McCulley

Atoka - Mary McCulley, 49, passed away on Sunday, October 20. Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, October 28 at the Brighton Baptist Church where she was a member with the family receiving friends one hour prior to the service at the church. She is survived by her husband, Terry McCulley; one daughter, Cassie Villa of Denver, CO; two sons, Wesley Cullum of Covington and Matt Cullum of Atoka; her mother, Lynn Bushart of Atoka and five grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her father, James Bushart. Cremation services are under the direction of Covington Funeral Home. Friends may sign an online guestbook at www.covintonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019
