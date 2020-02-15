|
Mary Mina (Miney) Wright
Jackson - Mary Mina (Miney) Wright. 94, died at her residence in Jackson, TN, February 13, 2020, after a long illness. She was born September 8, 1925, in Meridian, MS, to George Alvin Whitener and Augusta Amis. She graduated from Bolton High School in Alexandria, LA, in 1943 at the top of her class and attended Sophie Newcomb College in New Orleans. On a blind date in 1945 she met the love of her life, Capt. Lucius F. Wright, Jr., USA, who was home on leave after serving in Europe during WWII. Although she turned down his marriage proposal twice, she accepted the third time and they were married January 27, 1947 and celebrated 72 years of married life prior to his death April 21, 2019.
She eagerly embraced the life of the Army officer's wife and became adept at setting up house where his assignments took them, which included Fort Sill, OK, Fort Bliss, TX, Fort Leavenworth, KS, Meridian, MS, Cincinnati, OH, Aschaffenburg and Stuttgart, Germany, and Washington, D. C. Upon his retirement she moved to Memphis where they lived for 48 years, moving to Jackson four years ago.
Everywhere she went, she was active in her church, various social clubs, and societies. She was a 75 year member of Chi Omega Fraternity, and an active Red Cross volunteer in Germany and Washington. She was a member of the Colonial Dames of the XVII Century and Dames of the Magna Carta. She was active in the DAR, serving as Regent of Watauga Chapter, as Tennessee State Treasurer and as national coordinator for the Good Citizenship Award. She enjoyed playing bridge and tennis, both of which she was very good at, and only stopped the latter after her heart attack at age 80. An independent observer once characterized her as a "force of nature."
Despite her world-wide travels, she was known in the family for her terrible sense of direction. While living in Washington she once ended up going around the Lincoln Memorial four times and on the highway to Front Royal three times before finding her way to the exit to her home in McLean.
She was predeceased by her parents and husband, and is survived by her brother, George A. (Joan) Whitener, her three children, Dr. Lucius F. (Cynthia) Wright, Judith Wright Pierce, and G. Denny (Susan) Wright, nine grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren.
The family wishes to thank the care-givers from Advance Choice Home Care for the love and care they provided her, particularly in the months since her husband's death.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 PM at George A. Smith and Sons North Chapel on Monday, February 17, 2020. Funeral services will be held at Bartlett UMC in Memphis at 2 PM on Tuesday, February 18, 2020. The family will receive visitors before the service from 1 to 2 PM.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020