Services
Memphis Funeral Home
5599 Poplar Ave
Memphis, TN 38119
(901) 725-0100
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Memphis Funeral Home
5599 Poplar Ave
Memphis, TN 38119
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Memphis Funeral Home
5599 Poplar Ave
Memphis, TN 38119
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Stokes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary N. Stokes


1948 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary N. Stokes Obituary
Mary N. Stokes

Cordova - Mary N. Stokes of Cordova, Tennessee, died on July 5th, 2019 at home with her son, daughter-in-law and friends at her bedside.

Mary was born in Shaw, Mississippi on May 18, 1948, one of eight children of the late Johnny & Edna Chadwick Ainsworth. She graduated from Indianola High School and retired from FedEx as an administrative assistant after thirty years of service.

Mrs. Stokes was also preceded in death by her husband Danny Ray Stokes, Sr.; two sisters and four brothers. Mary is survived by her only son Mark Allen (Gloria) Steed of Cordova; step-son Danny Ray Stokes, Jr. of Memphis; grandchildren Devon & Sierra Stokes of Memphis; sister Ellen Juanita Smith of Dallas, Texas; and her favorite nephew Gary Wayne Smith of Dallas, Texas; and a host of close friends who loved and cared for her until the very end.

A memorial service to celebrate Mary's life will be held at Memphis Funeral Home, 5599 Poplar Avenue, Memphis, TN on Saturday, July 13 beginning at ten o'clock in the morning with a time of gathering beginning one hour prior. Staff celebrant Jonathan Matthews will lead the service.

Mrs. Stokes loved dogs so much her family suggests memorials in lieu of flowers be sent to the Memphis Humane Society. Online condolences and directions may be found by visiting www.memphisfuneralhome.net.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on July 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Memphis Funeral Home
Download Now