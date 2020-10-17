1/1
Mary Nell King Chipley
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Nell King Chipley

Collierville - Mary Nell King Chipley, age 88, stepped into heaven on October 13, 2020. She was born on April 20, 1932 in Kosciusko, Mississippi to James "Jim" King and Geneva "Neva" Lawrence King. She was happily married to Ben Thomas Chipley for 70 years and is survived by two sons, Kenneth Chipley (Pam) and Quintin Chipley (Leo), a daughter, Janice Chipley LaGrone (Mark), three granddaughters, Cheryl Chipley, Cathryn Chipley, and Bethany LaGrone, and a brother, Gerald King.

Mary Nell was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She grew up in Kosciusko, Mississippi and moved to Memphis, TN right after high school with her husband, Ben. They raised three children together and she worked for many years as the secretary at Germantown Methodist Church. Mary Nell was also a strong Christian and an active member of Eudora Baptist Church. She was a kind, intelligent, and creative woman with a calm, quiet personality. Mary Nell loved decorating her house, reading books, and doing handwork such as cross-stitch. She also loved birds and often put food out for them so that she could watch them through her window. Ben and Mary Nell had a cabin on the lake in Camden, TN where they made many happy memories hiking, boating, and eating catfish with their family.

Funeral will be a private family event. The family requests that memorial contributions be made

to the Pat Summitt Foundation.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
5668 Poplar Avenue
Memphis, TN 38119-0885
(901) 767-8930
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 17, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Staff of Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved