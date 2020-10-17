Mary Nell King ChipleyCollierville - Mary Nell King Chipley, age 88, stepped into heaven on October 13, 2020. She was born on April 20, 1932 in Kosciusko, Mississippi to James "Jim" King and Geneva "Neva" Lawrence King. She was happily married to Ben Thomas Chipley for 70 years and is survived by two sons, Kenneth Chipley (Pam) and Quintin Chipley (Leo), a daughter, Janice Chipley LaGrone (Mark), three granddaughters, Cheryl Chipley, Cathryn Chipley, and Bethany LaGrone, and a brother, Gerald King.Mary Nell was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She grew up in Kosciusko, Mississippi and moved to Memphis, TN right after high school with her husband, Ben. They raised three children together and she worked for many years as the secretary at Germantown Methodist Church. Mary Nell was also a strong Christian and an active member of Eudora Baptist Church. She was a kind, intelligent, and creative woman with a calm, quiet personality. Mary Nell loved decorating her house, reading books, and doing handwork such as cross-stitch. She also loved birds and often put food out for them so that she could watch them through her window. Ben and Mary Nell had a cabin on the lake in Camden, TN where they made many happy memories hiking, boating, and eating catfish with their family.Funeral will be a private family event. The family requests that memorial contributions be madeto the Pat Summitt Foundation.