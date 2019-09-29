|
Mary Nell Phillips Cleaves
Bartlett - Mary Nell Phillips Cleaves, 94, of Bartlett, TN, went home to be with Jesus on September 26, 2019.
She was born in Macon, TN to Arlen and Della Phillips on February 8, 1925 and grew up in Oakland, TN. She attended high school in Somerville, TN where she met and later became the beloved wife of Nolen W. Cleaves for 69 years. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Her life was full as she cared for her family and as she served her Lord at Bartlett Baptist Church where she was a member since 1946. She taught the 3-year old's Sunday School class for 15 years, worked with G.A.'s and was the director of adults Training Union and Senior adults Sunday School opening assembly. She loved singing and praising God both at church and in her home where she played piano or organ and sang joyfully. Her involvement with the Senior adult choir and as a member of a quartet were happy times she enjoyed. As she grew in her Christian Faith, she led the women of the church as President of Baptist Women, served in her women's Sunday School class, and as a Mentor to younger women who she would meet with on a regular basis to council and pray with.
Mary Nell was the family matriarch who led by example in attending church, faithful daily bible reading, and praying for all her family who she loved with all her heart. She was known for her beautiful smile, and cheerful personality, selflessly doing for others whenever she could, and her love for animals. Her hobbies were cooking for the family, playing bridge with friends, and taking care of her dogs and any dogs in the neighborhood she could.
She is survived by her daughter, Bonnie Cleaves Dumas (Bill), of Mountain View, AR; a daughter-in-law, Lelaine Richbourg Cleaves of Cordova; four grandchildren, Leslie Cleaves Kuntzman (Robert) of Eads, Jenny Cleaves of Cordova, Crissy Cleaves Starratt (Chas) of Memphis, Nolen A. (Tony) Cleaves (Nichole) of Wellston, OK; her nephew, Dr. Jim Phillips (Grace) of Jonesboro, AR; nine great-grandchildren; and six great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband and love of her life, Nolen W. Cleaves, and her two beloved sons, Jessie Arlen "Butch" Cleaves, and Thomas Wayne Cleaves "Tommy". The family requests memorials to be sent to Bartlett Baptist Church at 3465 Kirby Whitten Road, Bartlett, TN 38132, for the Missions Fund or for upkeep for the Mary Nell Cleaves Missionary House that was donated to the church in her honor.
Visitation will be from 12 to 1 PM at Bartlett Baptist Church on Monday, September 30 with service beginning at 1 PM followed by a brief graveside service at Forest Hill East Cemetery. A fellowship following services for family and friends will be at Bartlett Baptist Church where food may be dropped off by friends of the family.
Forest Hill Funeral Home, East 901-382-1000 / www.foresthillfh.com
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Sept. 29, 2019