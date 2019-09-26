|
|
Mary Nell Roland
Clarksdale - Mary Nell Roland, 86, a Retired School Teacher and Tennis Coach, died Monday, September 23, 2019 at home. Visitation is Friday, September 27, 2019, 10:00-11:00 AM at First United Methodist in Clarksdale, MS. Funeral services are 11:00 AM Friday, September 27, 2019 at First United Methodist in Clarksdale, MS with burial in the Oakridge Cemetery. Meredith Nowell Funeral Home in Clarksdale, MS is handling the arrangements.
Affectionately known as "Mama Nell" by many, Mary Nell attended Hendrix College from 1951-1955 where she was selected Cardinal Key National Honorary Society; Homecoming Queen (1954); Dorm President; member of the tennis team and head cheerleader. She was an avid tennis player enjoying many games with good friends. But her real passion was coaching kids tennis over her long career as teacher and coach. She enjoyed horse racing, spending time in Hot Springs and duplicate bridge. Mary Nell was an active member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church and a devoted Bible study member.
Survivors include her husband of sixty-four years Ike Roland; sons Drew Roland of Memphis, TN, Ricky (Lorna) Roland of Cordova, TN, Michael Roland of Clarksdale, MS; daughter Amanda (Todd) Glidewell of Germantown, TN; grandchildren Ann Clark Roland Elmore, Anna Glidewell, Alex Glidewell; great grandchildren Ford Elmore, Louise Elmore, George Elmore and family friend that was like a son Jeremy Reese.
She was preceded in death by her parents Burt and Bess White Clayton; grandson Richard Clayton Roland, Jr.; granddaughter Samantha Glidewell and brother Burt Clayton, Jr.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Mary Nell's sitters over the last six years, Alice Taylor, Katie Scott, Nikki Barnes, Erica Jones, Kaye Bennett, Gladys Nolan, Shirley Galmore and Norashell Lewis.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Sept. 26, 2019