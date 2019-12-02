|
|
Mary Olive Bugg
Memphis - Mary Olive Bugg, 89, of Memphis died on December 1, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband Gilbert L. Bugg, her parents Fred and Nellie Richards. She is survived by her daughter Laura Lynn Ray (Clifton), her son Gilbert L. Bugg Jr. (Barbara) and her grandson Aaron Bugg (Nikki) and her great granddaughter Lilly Bugg. She is also survived by her sister Nellie Jean Robertson and her brother Dale Richards and their extended families; as well as the Bugg extended family. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to or a .
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 4 from 5-7pm at Memphis Funeral Home on Poplar Avenue. Services will be held on Thursday, December 5 at 10am at St. Anne Catholic Church on Highland Avenue with graveside service to follow at Memorial Park on Poplar Avenue.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Dec. 2 to Dec. 4, 2019