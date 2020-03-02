Services
City View Funeral Home and Cemetery
390 Hoyt St. South
Salem, OR 97302
(503) 363-8652
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Bailey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Phronsye Bailey

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Phronsye Bailey Obituary
Mary Phronsye Bailey

Passed with peace and grace in Salem, Oregon on November 18, 2019, after battling cancer. Survived by sister, Pat (Frazer) Stein of Earle, Arkansas; and daughters, Terri Robson of Hawthorne, California, and Ginny Strong of Salem, Oregon. She was predeceased by her loving daughter, Renee Miller. Phronsye was born in Memphis, Tennessee, and attended West Memphis High School. She loved Jesus and was joyfully active in her church. A graveside service will be held at Crittenden Memorial Park Cemetery, 2206 Hwy. 64 West, Marion, Arkansas 72364 on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at 1:00 p.m.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Mar. 2 to Mar. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of City View Funeral Home and Cemetery
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -