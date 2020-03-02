|
Mary Phronsye Bailey
Passed with peace and grace in Salem, Oregon on November 18, 2019, after battling cancer. Survived by sister, Pat (Frazer) Stein of Earle, Arkansas; and daughters, Terri Robson of Hawthorne, California, and Ginny Strong of Salem, Oregon. She was predeceased by her loving daughter, Renee Miller. Phronsye was born in Memphis, Tennessee, and attended West Memphis High School. She loved Jesus and was joyfully active in her church. A graveside service will be held at Crittenden Memorial Park Cemetery, 2206 Hwy. 64 West, Marion, Arkansas 72364 on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at 1:00 p.m.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Mar. 2 to Mar. 8, 2020