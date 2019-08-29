Services
Mary Purdy McCall


1932 - 2019
Mary Purdy McCall Obituary
Mary Purdy McCall

Millington - Mary Purdy McCall, 87, passed away August 27 in hospice care at Baptist East Hospital-Memphis. She was born in Water Valley, MS on April 2, 1932 and was born to John and Willie Purdy. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, son, nephew and brother. Mary retired from years of service at Kroger, 20 years ago after surviving a massive stroke and aneurysm. Mary is survived by her daughter; Sherri Jackson and sister Irma J. Basse (who she lived with); her step-daughter, 4 grandchildren, 3 step grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. The family will receive friends from 10:00 am - 11:00 am Saturday August 31, 2019 with funeral services following all in the worship auditorium of Millington church of Christ 7230 Raleigh Millington Road, Millington. Private entombment to follow at Memphis Memory Gardens Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in memory of Mary may be sent to the Millington Church of Christ. The family would like to thank everyone for their prayers, visits and support during this time, and especially the doctors, nurses and patient care assistants (Palliative care and the Inpatient Hospice at Baptist East). Arrangements are under the direction of Roller Family Funeral Home of Memphis. Online Condolences may be left at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/memphis.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Aug. 29, 2019
