Mary Rhena Lindsey
Mary Rhena Lindsey

Memphis - Mary Rhena Lindsey (age 93) left this earth July 7th peacefully in her sleep to be with her Lord Jesus Christ. She was preceded in death by her husband Jerome Lindsey, her parents Charlie B. and Mary Hawkins Nance, and brother Charles Nance. Rhena leaves behind two children Robert Lindsey (Janet) of Arlington, TN and Susan Sherrill (Parker) of Nashville, TN; three siblings- Wilma Barnes (Steele, MO), Joyce Fairfield (Shirley, AR), and Jim (Pat) Nance (Steele, MO); five grandchildren- Jason (Samantha) Lindsey, Jeremy (Micah) Lindsey, Jonathan (Erica) Lindsey, Michael (Mary) Tuck, and Renee Tuck; ten great grandchildren- Abbi, Jack, Garrison, Sullivan, Evelyn and Eli Lindsey, Bailey and Emma Nicholson, Reagan and Elizabeth Tuck. Rhena retired from the Defense Depot in Memphis and sold Shaklee products for almost 50 years. She was a faithful member of Beverly Hills, Willow Park and Central Baptist churches where she taught Sunday School and worked in youth programs like GAs, Awanas, and most recently Master's Club until she was 90. She diligently studied the Bible, memorized hundreds of verses, faithfully witnessed for Christ, was a prayer warrior, and gave comfort to those hurting and in need.

Rhena had many close friends and never met a stranger. One of her favorite things was to host family and friends for a home-cooked meal.

Interment will be at the West Tennessee Veterans Cemetery. In lieu of flowers a memorial may be made to her beloved Master's Club in care of Central Baptist Church in Memphis, TN 38134.

Because of Covid19 a memorial service date is yet to be determined.






Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jul. 10 to Jul. 12, 2020.
