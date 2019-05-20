|
|
Mary Rose Branyan
Collierville - Mary Rose Ensor Branyan entered into the loving arms of our Savior, Jesus Christ on Thursday, May 16, 2019. Born, March 27, 1954 in South Pittsburg, TN, she was the cherished daughter of James Kelly Ensor, SR. and Clois Rogers Ensor, both of whom are deceased.
Mary Rose is survived by her husband Tom Branyan, his parents, Darrell T. Branyan and Mittie Jane Branyan, her brother Jim and his family.
A celebration of her life will be on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Apostles Episcopal Church, 1380 Wolf River Blvd, Collierville, TN, with visitation the preceding hour. Interment will follow at 3:00 p.m. at Jericho Baptist Church Cemetery, 2179 County Road. Guntown, MS. Waters Funeral Home in Baldwyn, MS is in charge of the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be sent to or Holy Apostles Episcopal Church.
Condolences for the family may be left @www.watersfuneralservice.com
Published in The Commercial Appeal on May 20, 2019