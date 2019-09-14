|
|
Mary Rose Monjar
Arlington - Mary Rose Monjar, 63, died September 3, 2019, at her home in Arlington, Tennessee.
Her ashes were buried on September 10, 2019 in the family plot next to her parents and grandparents at St. Patrick's Cemetery in Maryville, Missouri.
Mary Rose was born on May. 21, 1956, in Bellevue, Nebraska to Henry Chester and Margaret Louise Ryan Monjar.
Mary Rose was extraordinarily dedicated to her family throughout her life. She was predeceased by her parents, Henry and Margaret Monjar, and youngest brother William Allen. She is survived by her brothers and sisters, Lawrence, Charles, John, Margaret, and Marie. While she never married or had children, she was a devoted aunt to her nieces, Leslie Kurtz and Keri Bias, her nephew Cody Bias, and her great nieces and nephews, Regan and Connor Gideon and Emma and Sam Kurtz. There was nothing that she would not do for her family or any loved one, and was always a selfless, steadfast, constant, and loyal person.
Mary Rose worked in the laboratory sciences field for her entire career, beginning in the pathology department at Kettering Hospital in Dayton, Ohio. She worked in various laboratories in Virginia, Texas, and finally at American Esoteric Laboratories in Memphis, Tennessee. She was well respected and worked hard throughout her career to grow and make a difference in the field, always focusing on how her work affected every patient. Her final position at AEL was her favourite, not only because of her newfound family, but because of the contributions she made to the company, her associates, and all the patients at AEL.
In the last few years, Mary Rose dedicated herself to helping her local veteran's center to honor her father and bother's military service. To further support Mary Rose's cause, her personal and work family ask that contributions be sent to the following address. Please make checks payable to Mid-South Veteran's Charities. A formal presentation of all contributions will be made to celebrate Mary Rose's life.
American Esoteric Laboratories
ATTN: Human Resources
1701 Century Center Cove Memphis, TN 38117
She will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved her.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Sept. 14, 2019