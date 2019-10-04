|
|
Mary Ruth Clark Reichert
Batesville, MS - Mary Ruth Clark Reichert, age 90, passed away, October 1, 2019 at her home in Batesville, MS. She was the widow of the late Vic Reichert.
Funeral services for Ruth will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Wells Funeral Home in Batesville with visitation at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Forrest Memorial Park.
Ruth was born June 30, 1929 in Sledge to the late James Alton and Sewell Lavelle Clark. During her lifetime she worked as the sales manager for S & R Refrigeration, was the comptroller for Southland Corp.
Survivors include one son, Ronald Coleman Hodges of Olive Branch; sisters, Sandra K. Harris (Cullen) of Batesville, and Linda Diane Patton of Pope; one brother, A.C. Clark of Batesville; 5 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to the , 5384 Poplar Ave Suite 100, Memphis, TN 38119
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Oct. 4, 2019