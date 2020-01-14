|
|
Mary Ruth Jones
Mary Ruth Jones, 81, formally of Osceola, AR passed away, Thursday, January 9, 2020. Born November 13, 1938 in Lafayette Springs, MS to the late Haywood and Willie Bee Williams, she was a member of the First Baptist Church in Osceola, worked at the Chamber of Commerce, was a self-employed caterer, enjoyed at serving community events and loved her family and friends. Survivors include her son: Keith (Chris) Jones; daughter: Dana (Gary) McElyea; grandchildren: Jessica McElyea-Hauck, Kaleb McElyea and Zachary Jones; a great grandchild: Rayland Hauck and sister: Ann Wallace. She is preceded in death by her husband: Howard "Billy" Jones; infant daughter: Tana Jones; her parents; brothers: Homer Williams, Bobby Williams and Rocky Williams and sister: Ruby Williams-Thompson. In lieu of flowers, Memorials can be made to First Baptist Church Osceola or The . Visitation will be Saturday, January 18, 2020 from 1:00 to 2:00 PM at First Baptist Church Osceola, with service to follow at 2:00 PM. Burial will be at Mississippi County Memorial Gardens. Online guestbook: www.rollerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020