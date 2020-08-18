Mary S. Davis



Germantown - Mary S. Davis of Germantown, Tennessee died peacefully Tuesday August 11, 2020 at the Methodist Hospice on Quince Road in Memphis. She was 87 years old.



Mary was born February 1, 1933 in Appleton, Wisconsin to Carleton and Margaret Saecker. She was the youngest of three daughters; Millicent, Margaret, and Mary. Her sister Margaret survives.



She was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Frederick B. Davis. Fred was the Dean of the Cecil C. Humphreys School of Law at Memphis State University beginning in 1986, he served as Dean until 1991. He remained a faculty member at the University of Memphis Law School until his retirement in 1996. Dean Davis died in 2009.



During her 34 Years in Memphis, Mary was an active member of the University Women's luncheon club, PEO chapter O, and All Saints Episcopal church, where she and Fred sang in the choir. She continued membership at Holy Communion Episcopal church and finally at St. George's Episcopal church in Germantown.



For the past ten years Mary lived at the the Village of Germantown fostering many close friends and memories. She was a choir member there as well. Mary possessed a charismatic personality and a terrific sense of humor, she will be sorely missed.



Mary is survived by her four children and their spouses; Judith and Edward Nesselbeck of East Amherst, New York, Robert Davis of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Jamie Davis and Luiz Diniz of Memphis, and Mary and John Snider of Arcadia, California, as well as her three granddaughters -Annie George of Buffalo, New York, Susan George of Salem, Oregon, and Sara Langley of Pasadena, California



At present, no local services will be held. Donations may be made to the charity of the giver's choice, in her name.



When conditions allow, Mary will be interred next to her husband Fred, in the cemetery behind the church where they were married April 21. 1956, in Hopkinton, New Hampshire.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store