Mary Story Yates Volner
Memphis - Mary Story Yates Volner, 91, passed away September 3, 2019, in Memphis.
Mary was born in Sardis, TN, daughter of Earl and Louise Story. Preceded in death by her parents, twin sister and one brother; husband of 59 years, Collis Yates; and husband of 12 years, Leon Volner.
Mary leaves behind a sister, Jo Lawrence; brother, Don Story (Barbara); children, Diane Trent (Steve), David Yates (Debbie), and Karen Caldwell (Joe); six grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren.
Graveside services will be held Saturday, September 7, 1 p.m. at Sardis Cemetery, courtesy of Shackelford Funeral Directors of Savannah, www.sfdcares.com.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Mary's honor to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 (stjude.org) or a .
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Sept. 5, 2019