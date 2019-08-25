Services
Calling hours
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Family Funeral Care.
Service
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
Family Funeral Care
Mary Sue Long

Mary Sue Long Obituary
Mary Sue Long

Memphis - Mary Sue Long, 93, passed away August 24, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dalton Long; daughter, Peggy Sue Cain; brother, Durwood Morris and sisters, Lurlean Sullivan and Doris Churchill. Mary Sue is survived by son, Dalton Long; sister, Fay Raines; grandchildren, Matthew Long, Tony Cain, Chris Cain and Tammy Rodriguez; seven great-grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren. The family will receive friends Tuesday, August 27th from 12-2pm at Family Funeral Care. The service will follow at 2pm with the burial taking place at Forest Hill East Cemetery.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Aug. 25, 2019
