Mary Victoria Cox
Memphis - Mary Victoria Cox, 82, passed away August 28, 2019. Mary loved to dance and spending time with her family. She was a great mother, grandmother and a loving friend to all. She was always kind to everyone she met. Mary was preceded in death by her husbands, Troy Lee Cox and Larry Zeeman; 6 brothers and sisters, Margaret Morrison, Joyce Smith, Joan Dees, Gary Judkins, Roy Judkins, and Ray Judkins. She is survived by 1 son, Mark (Stephanie) Cox; 2 grandchildren, Wayne L. Bond, II, Romy C. Bond; 1 sister, Shirley Johnson; and several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Friday, August 30, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at St. Mark's United Methodist Church. Funeral services to celebrate her life will be held Saturday, August 31, at 2:00 p.m. also at St. Mark's United Methodist Church. Interment will follow at Southwoods Cemetery.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Aug. 29, 2019