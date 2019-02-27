Services
Mary Virginia Utley

Memphis, TN

Mary Virginia Utley, fondly nicknamed Dink by her father, was born March 23, 1925 in Bartlett, TN. She was preceded in death by her husband, Buford (loving called Bud) and her parents, Barker and Ethel Dorris. Virginia passed away February 23, 2019 just one month short of her 94th birthday. She was a graduate of Bartlett High School and made her confession of faith at Bartlett Baptist Church where she was baptized. Dink loved to bowl, dance and was a people person. She was named the first Mrs. McWherter Center beauty queen and went on to represent the Center in the Mid-South Fair.

She leaves behind two loving sons, Steve (Theresa ) Utley of Bartlett, TN and Lee Utley of Oakland, CA. Her grandchildren John (Nicole) Utley of Memphis and Jessica (Andrew) Welker of Nashville, TN, along with two great grandchildren Drew Welker and Zoe Utley.

The family will have a private service Wednesday, February 27, 2019. High Point Funeral Home has charge. The family request memorials be made to the .
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Feb. 27, 2019
