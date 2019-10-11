Resources
Memphis - Maryellyn Duncan, 66, of Memphis died October 10 at Baptist Hospital after a short illness. Maryellyn was born in Lewiston, Maine, and moved with her family to Memphis as a child. She graduated from Bartlett High School and attended the University of Memphis. She began a 35-year career at The Commercial Appeal as a customer service representative in the circulation department, and was promoted to several management positions. Maryellyn possessed a kind spirit and exuberant personality. She was the life of every party. And she danced. She loved to dance. She adored her two kitties, one of which was a stray she rescued. Maryellyn was known for her intelligence, her joy of music and her compassion. She embraced and was embraced by a wide circle of friends, including many from her work at the newspaper and her lifelong tribe from Bartlett High. She is survived by a sister, Grethren Duncan of Colorado. She was the daughter of the late Kirby Paul Duncan and Mary Jane Duncan.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2019
