Marylane Stratton Johnson flew away to the Lord Jesus her Savior on April 11, 2020. Born in Memphis TN at Methodist Hospital on November 7, 1929 to Elizabeth and Leslie Stratton, Jr., she attended the Hutchison School for 13 years, where she received her diploma directly from Miss Hutchison's hands. She graduated from Vanderbilt University and was a member of Delta Delta Delta sorority. Marylane attended First Evangelical Church and served the Lord in her church and as a leader of Bible Study Fellowship for many years. She was a member of the Junior League, Laurelwood Garden Club and served as Secretary of the Board of Directors of St Mary's School. She loved the Lord, going to Destin with her family and friends, and working in her garden which always looked magnificent. Often, she was seen sharing her roses with friends and cutting her grass each week. In her last years, she enjoyed the beauty of Dixon Gardens.
She leaves four children Elizabeth Bogard (Hal) of Louisville KY, Nancy Foster (Eddie), Carroll Johnson III (Glori), Corinne Frick (Paul) Harleysville, PA. She also had eight grandchildren: Ellie, Kate, Ruth, Nancy, Lucy, Rachel, Thomas and Anna and four great grandchildren: Juliet, Miles, Nora and Mary Lane. Besides her children and grandchildren, she wants to remember special friends: Elaine, Marlene, Marjorie, Verna Beth, Edie, Emily, Geary, Leslie, Myrle, and Mary Ann who led her to the Lord
She was preceded in death by her brother Leslie Stratton III, her son Michael and her beloved cat Tiger. Her family is grateful for Brinder, Jerese, Mary, Angie, Erica and the other caregivers from Grace-N-Mercy who patiently cared for her as she battled Parkinson's disease. Marylane will be laid to rest at a private graveside service. Memorials may be made to First Evangelical Church, Binghampton Christian Academy or Neighborhood Christian Center.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Apr. 15 to Apr. 19, 2020