Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens
3700 North Germantown Parkway
Bartlett, TN 38133
(901) 725-0100
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Master Chief Andrew W. (Ret) Yancey Sr.


Master Chief Andrew W. (Ret) Yancey Sr. Obituary
Master Chief (Ret) Andrew W.

Yancey, Sr.

Arlington, TN

Master Chief (Ret.) Andrew W. Yancey Sr., age 93, of Arlington, Tennessee passed away on Saturday April 6, 2019. Andrew was born April 29, 1925 in Savannah, TN, to the late Della and Wheeler Yancey. He served 32 years in the Navy and was a veteran of WWII, Korea, and Vietnam. Mr. Yancey was a volunteer driver for the VA Hospital for 15 years and a member of Bartlett Woods Church of Christ. He loved restoring antique cars and his favorite pastime was researching family genealogy.

Mr. Yancey was preceded in death by his two year old sister, Dee, and two brothers, Bill and Jack Yancey.

Mr. Yancey was known to his family and friends as Buddy. He is survived by the love of his life of 73 years, Kathleen J. Yancey, his children, Andy (Sandra), Elizabeth (Steve), Andrea, David (Carla), eleven grandchildren, sixteen great grandchildren, four great-great grandchildren, and his faithful pet Shadow.

The family will receive friends from 6pm until 8pm, on Monday, April 22, 2019, with a funeral service at 2pm, on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, all at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N Germantown Pky, Bartlett, TN 38133.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.MemphisFuneralGermantownParkway.com for the Yancey family.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2019
